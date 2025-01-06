Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Lessnoise.app
Lessnoise.app

Lessnoise.app

GitHub issues & PRs as Slack digests
Get issue and pull request discussions as concise digests in Slack.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SlackProductivityGitHub

Meet the team

Lessnoise.app gallery image
Lessnoise.app gallery image
Lessnoise.app gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Lessnoise.app
Lessnoise.app
GitHub issues & PRs as Slack digests
89
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Lessnoise.app by
Lessnoise.app
was hunted by
Josef Erben
in Slack, Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Josef Erben
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
Lessnoise.app
is not rated yet. This is Lessnoise.app's first launch.