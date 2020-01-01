  1. Home
  2.  → Less

Less

If you drink, drink mindfully, drink less

#3 Product of the DayToday
Less is a simple tool to help people who drink alcohol do so more mindfully, and make space for more drink-free days. From the creators of ZERO, the top rated fasting app.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews4.0/5
Kevin Rose
Kevin Rose
Hunter
The perfect app to kick off 2020!
Upvote (3)Share
Adam Kruger
Adam Kruger
This is awesome, thanks for building this! 🙂 Any plans for an Android version?
Upvote (2)Share
Justin Cadelago
Justin Cadelago
I’m pumped for this. Use zero religiously. Congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)Share
Seb Jachec
Seb Jachec
For those that care: * The terms of use for this product contain a mandatory arbitration agreement and class action waiver (please correct me if I've misread this) * The privacy policy mentions: "some information may remain in our records after your deletion of such information from your account" * You must sign in with your Apple ID (no option not to) * The "Terms of Service" link in the app's onboarding goes to the product's website rather than the actual ToS, which is in a footer link
UpvoteShare
Eli Scheinman
Eli Scheinman
@iamsebj Hey, Seb — the ToS link in the onboarding is now fixed. Thanks!
UpvoteShare
Mike Maser
Mike Maser
Excited to get this out there to start the new year!
Upvote (1)Share