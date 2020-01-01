Less
If you drink, drink mindfully, drink less
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Kevin Rose
Hunter
The perfect app to kick off 2020!
Upvote (3)Share
This is awesome, thanks for building this! 🙂 Any plans for an Android version?
Upvote (2)Share
I’m pumped for this. Use zero religiously. Congrats on the launch.
Upvote (1)Share
For those that care: * The terms of use for this product contain a mandatory arbitration agreement and class action waiver (please correct me if I've misread this) * The privacy policy mentions: "some information may remain in our records after your deletion of such information from your account" * You must sign in with your Apple ID (no option not to) * The "Terms of Service" link in the app's onboarding goes to the product's website rather than the actual ToS, which is in a footer link
UpvoteShare
Excited to get this out there to start the new year!
Upvote (1)Share