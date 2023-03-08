Products
This is the latest launch from Lens
See Lens’s previous launch →
Lens
Build inclusive meetings with Lens
Upvote 13
Our product, Lens, tells you how many of your colleagues are actually participating in your Zoom meetings. Use our analytics and compare the post-session dashboards to decode online meeting inclusivity across your entire org!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Meetings
by
Lens
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch. Tell us what we can do better and how your first meeting went"
The makers of Lens
About this launch
Lens
10X the engagement in Zoom sessions
14
reviews
988
followers
Follow for updates
Lens by
Lens
was hunted by
Uttiya Roy
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Meetings
. Made by
Uttiya Roy
,
Ravi Tamada
,
Mubeen Masudi
,
Md Saban
,
Nadeem Ansari
and
Sumit Kumar
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Lens
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on January 25th, 2023.
