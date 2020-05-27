Deals
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i
Anew laptop with a detachable keyboard & e-color pen
PC
Windows
+ 2
Thin & light doesn’t mean having to compromise, with the ultra-versatile and powerful Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i.
Stay productive and creative with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and kickstand, innovative E-Color pen and up to 10th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor.
38 minutes ago
