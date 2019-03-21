Lenmo is a peer-to-peer lending app that connects people looking to borrow money with people looking to make money.
Looking to make some money? You don’t need to be a financial expert - making investment decisions is easy through the app.
Mark Maurice
The small amount loan market is significantly underserved and predatory. Options for borrowers looking for a loan ($50 – $5000) are limited, competition is rare and the terms disproportionately favor the lender. Operational cost including loan underwriting, accessing information such as credit reports and the calculating the likelihood of default affect profitability and the cost is ultimately passed down to the customer via high-interest rates. Lenmo is a P2P and B2C platform that easily facilitates end-to-end lending and borrowing. We connect lenders to a competitive small loan marketplace with pre-qualified users whose lending risk has been assessed by a machine learning generated algorithm that our team created.
