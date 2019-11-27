Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Lemus HOME Piano Sound System
Lemus HOME Piano Sound System
The World's most Powerful "Soundbar" ever made!
Music
Crowdfunding
+ 1
Lemus HOME Piano is the all-in-one sound furniture that will give you an outstanding sound experience.
With the built-in complete High-end sound system, with Google Cast, Apple Airplay 2, Multiroom, HDMI, Bluetooth and advanced Room-Correction technology.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Lemus Home Piano: krachtige soundbar met Nordic design
Als we het Deense Lemus mogen geloven dan is de nieuwe Home Piano de krachtigste soundbar ter wereld. Het bedrijf brengt de soundbar volgende maand op de markt voor een prijs van 1.350 euro. Lemus heeft al twee mediaproducten op de markt gebracht maar de Home Piano is de eerste soundbar van het merk.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send