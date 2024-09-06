Launches
Leica LUX
ProRAW Manual Camera Controls
Leica LUX is the first professional photo app developed by a camera manufacturer. The innovative app sets a new standard in smartphone photography, letting you take pictures with the iconic Leica Look – using your iPhone.
Launched in
Photography
Photo & Video
Photo editing
by
About this launch
ProRAW Manual Camera Controls
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Photography
,
Photo & Video
,
Photo editing
. Featured on September 7th, 2024.
