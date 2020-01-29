Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Alan Houston
Maker
I've been on the Vybe Software team for almost a year and have really enjoyed working on the app and interacting with our customers. Leia's customer base grew to over 250,000 websites worldwide in under two years and has been featured on both the App Store and Google Play Store on numerous occasions. We're continuously adding new features to the editor and are looking forward to continued growth! Please give Leia a try and let me know what you think!
Upvote (4)Share
Generic IT Sysadmin here, and a relatively new oncomer on this great team. My background largely entailed doing a lot of long and tedious tasks so things like website generation, while I'm capable of it, can be easy to start but can become rather difficult to polish it up to be presentable. As someone who's also an artist as a hobby, this can be daunting for me and could even be more difficult for other artists that doesn't have my skillset.. ..so imagine my surprise and delight when I'm able to create a nicely laid-out website with a portion of my portfolio on my phone with unstable 3G; that was the day in which I knew we have something magical. Just as Alan said above, there will be more to come and do please check us out!
Upvote (4)Share