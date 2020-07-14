  1. Home
LEGO NES

Build an NES out of LEGO

Recreate classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay with this cool LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Place the Game Pack in the brick-built console. Turn the handle on the retro TV to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen.
Hand-crank a level of Super Mario Bros. on Lego's new 2,646-piece NES kitFeel that? That's the unmistakable and overwhelming sensation of nostalgia for your misspent youth coursing through your blood, as the 35th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System is sneaking up on you. The original NES turns 35 years old tomorrow, and to celebrate another shocking reminde...
Lego made a 2,600-piece replica of playing Mario on the NESLego and Nintendo are teaming up for a new Lego set that assembles into a blocky model of Nintendo's 8-bit gaming console, the Nintendo Entertainment System, along with an interactive TV displaying Super Mario Bros. The two companies collaborated earlier this year to create interactive Super Mario-themed sets.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is what I needed to see in 2020
