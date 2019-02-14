LEGO Hidden Side includes a series of eight “haunted” building sets full of awesome functionality and secret surprises that provide the build and roleplay fun of any LEGO play theme. Activating the AR app developed with the theme brings the models to life
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I still love Lego, I have all the architecture sets. This is such a cool move by Lego, the imagination is truly endless here.
Upvote (1)Share·
Matthew D. Clark@matthew_d_clark · Senior Product Manager @ Indeed.com
My daughter and I play with her LEGO bricks all the time! Totally going buy this. Bummed I gave away my childhood stash. Ditto with my NES. And my Atari. And my SEGA. :-(
Upvote Share·