Lego Hidden Side uses 'haunted' toys to advance AR on Android and iOS

Though Apple and Google both improved their augmented reality tools for developers last year, AR didn't have a particularly strong 2018, as consumers largely shrugged off new AR apps and hardware. But the Lego Group announced an intriguing new initiative today: a collection of eight "haunted" building sets that can be enjoyed by themselves, or paired with a new AR app that adds spooky virtual elements to explore.