LEGO Hidden Side

LEGO's now in Augmented Reality

LEGO Hidden Side includes a series of eight “haunted” building sets full of awesome functionality and secret surprises that provide the build and roleplay fun of any LEGO play theme. Activating the AR app developed with the theme brings the models to life

Lego Hidden Side uses 'haunted' toys to advance AR on Android and iOSThough Apple and Google both improved their augmented reality tools for developers last year, AR didn't have a particularly strong 2018, as consumers largely shrugged off new AR apps and hardware. But the Lego Group announced an intriguing new initiative today: a collection of eight "haunted" building sets that can be enjoyed by themselves, or paired with a new AR app that adds spooky virtual elements to explore.
VentureBeatJeremy Horwitz
LEGO launches eight AR-focused setsLEGO's long been leader among traditional toy companies when it comes to embracing tech trends, from mobile apps to robotics. The toy maker's been talking up its plans to embrace augmented reality since a couple of WWDCs ago, and now it's finally ready to go all-in with the launch of eight AR-focu...
TechCrunch

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
I still love Lego, I have all the architecture sets. This is such a cool move by Lego, the imagination is truly endless here.
Matthew D. Clark
Matthew D. Clark@matthew_d_clark · Senior Product Manager @ Indeed.com
My daughter and I play with her LEGO bricks all the time! Totally going buy this. Bummed I gave away my childhood stash. Ditto with my NES. And my Atari. And my SEGA. :-(
