Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Legion Solar 4
Legion Solar 4
Permission-free solar energy & storage, powered by AI
Home
Crowdfunding
+ 2
Plug and Play Solar with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for 3x Faster ROI.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
43 minutes ago
Legion Solar 4 Plans to Turn Solar Generation Into An Appliance
We have already shown some videos of people that decided to harvest solar energy, transform it into electricity, and get rid of power companies. In the best-case scenarios, it takes only a few months; in the worst, many. But PLX Devices has conceived a new system that promises to get rid of all the bureaucracy that makes this so slow.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Nikolai Lebedovsky
Hunter
Pro
Are You using solar energy at home?
Yes
No, but planning to
No, and have no plans to use it
Upvote
Share
27 minutes ago
Send