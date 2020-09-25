LearnWorlds SiteBuilder
Hello Product Hunters and thank you Kevin for the hunt! Have you been thinking about starting an online course, taking your offline school online or delivering your own master class? Well, there has never been a better time than now! Today, LearnWorlds is proud to launch its brand new Online School SiteBuilder The SiteBuilder is the result of two years of research and development, building on the experience of thousands of pages built with LearnWorlds and incorporating the lessons of tens of millions $ worth of course sales. This is a true game-changer as it is by far the most advanced page builder in the online course industry: 📐 it requires no code or design skills, 🔘 it has thousands of Layouts, Widgets and Elements built-in, ⚜️ it is infinitely customisable to fit any brand, 😌 requires absolutely Zero design or code experience, 💳 e-commerce enabled out of the box, 🙏 it is a All-in-One solution, replacing dozens of third-party tools and plugins You can try it out for free by starting your own free trial. P.S. Special offer exclusively for Product Hunters: With every Pro or Learning Center account you get 30% for two months, saving up to $179! More info here: https://www.learnworlds.com/pric...
One of the biggest pains of online course sellers is how to create a beautiful and functional website for showing and selling their digital products. - Wordpress is usually the first tool to try but requires dozens of clunky plugins and constant maintenance to get a school working. - Other website builders like Wix and squarespace can perhaps take care of the front-end and offer some generic e-commerce functionality but there is absolutely no consideration for course delivery and for how to educate your students - LMSs (Learning Management Systems) are notoriously bulky, expensive and stuck in the previous century when it comes to the UI/UX. They mostly deal with the management of learning (i.e. keeping HR happy) and not with the actual learners and what they want to achieve. Their e-commerce features, if any, are usually very basic - Some course platforms that are out there are doing some great work in bridging the gap, meaning you can set up a basic site, present your courses, sell them and deliver the actual content to your students. Their website building capabilities, however, are in most cases fairly basic resulting in "ugly" lookalike schools that are a dime a dozen. Normally you would have to pay for another tool or a professional designer to set up a great-looking and converting landing page With online courses taking off during the Pandemic, course sellers deserve much more. And here is our take. The LearnWorlds SiteBuilder is the most powerful website builder optimized for Online Schools (or e-learning sites, or Online Academies, or Membership Sites, you can see many terms used). With hundreds of special templates and widgets, responsive and SEO-friendly, e-commerce enabled out-of-the-box. And equally importantly, assisted by a course delivery and student engagement engine that most LMSs would be jealous of, at the fraction of the cost of an LMS. The future of learning is online so give it a try and let us know what you think:)
I've tried 4-5 different LMS and LearnWorlds does stand out.
@john_elbing1 Thanks John. We do our best to stay ahead of the pack
This looks great! How is it different from similar services such as Teachable and Thinkific?
@tnsrig Hi Thanasis both Teachable and Thinkific are well known course platforms and do a pretty good job at helping folks build an online school and sell courses. Teachable is quite basic when it comes to content tools (i.e. courses mostly consist of a bunch of videos and static text or PDFs). Thinkific is slightly better in the teaching part but still, the level of customization and the website-building features are not quite there. In fact we published recently a side-by-side comparison of the top course platforms (and tried hard to be fair in our comparison) https://www.learnworlds.com/lear... But when it comes to building your Online School website, we truly believe that the SiteBuilder is a game-changer and anyone who tests it will never go back to the old ways or platforms (the comparison article above is a bit older and doesn't even include all the new things you can do with the new SiteBuilder) First of all, when creating a new school, users can choose a ready-made theme. Meaning you start with a full blown website theme (with home page, course pages, about page, etc) ready to be customised at a whim. (We now have 2 themes but more will be published in the next couple of weeks, e.g. imagine a fitness training theme, a yoga coaching theme, a business classes theme) All pages can be edited with just a few clicks. Even the minutest details can be changed with just a few clicks and zero code (like fonts, paddings, animations, and other things that would otherwise require being a coder or paying for one) Any page is fully editable in full drag 'n drop mode. We have hundreds of templates/layouts and widgets, all of them specialized for selling online courses and memberships (designed by us and inspired by the top e-learning sites out there). Need to show a course? There are templates for that. Need to show your subscription plans? We have templates for that too. Need to show an offer? Yep. Want to add a countdown timer to create some pressure? Got that too. Want to show how people love your courses with some customer testimonials? We've got you. Don;t like a template and would like to try another design? You can just cycle through the available designs and choose the one you like. The level of control over the typography and the design of the page will satisfy even hardcore designers. Dozens of fonts to choose from and an amazing theme editor that allows you, in a few clicks, to apply new color themes, fonts and styles across your entire online school. The Site Flavors feature is one where we are really getting some raving reviews. Having an online school/ecommerce store means you constantly have to evolve, adapt, and redesign your presence. With our Site Flavors, without messing with your current site, you can start working on your new site. For example you can create a new flavor for your next Black Friday launch, with a dark theme, new pages, new marketing copy, offers etc. You can work on this new Site Flavor at your leisure, and once you are ready for prime time you can activate the new Site Flavor and your entire site will get a new look and feel. And once the BFCM is over, you can revert to your previous site or go for a brand new one. It is so easy to redesign your site that yo might want to stop yourself from overdoing it:) I am probably forgetting a few things but one thing we really enjoy is the possibility of showing/hiding elements based on tags or user devices. Do you want to show an offer only for users that have a special tag (i.e. users from one company, country, offer, etc)? you can do it! Or do you want to show some text, CTAs or entire templates only to desktop or mobile users? you can do it too. The new SiteBuilder could easily go head to head with other site builders like Wix, Squarespace, Elementor, Leadpages etc and you could just use it build a normal website. But we keep it a secret and we only give to course sellers for now:) Apologies for the rant but I think it shows that we are really passionate about this:)
@tnsrig @panagiotis_siozos great answer. I was wondering if you have (or plan to add) email marketing features similar to what Kajabi offers.
@tnsrig @andreboso Already working on it! Will have to do another PH launch for this:)
@tnsrig @panagiotis_siozos interesting! Is there a chance you’ll release it before the end of the year?
@tnsrig @andreboso sorry, this would be too soon. This is a very big feature. We do have another launch coming up next month though that Kajabi will be jealous about:)