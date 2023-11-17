Products
Learnova
Your AI tutor: optimal learning resource picks for any topic

Simple share what you would like to learn, and this smart AI chatbot will scout the entire web (including YouTube and Arxiv) to recommend the best materials to learn about the topic at hand.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
Learnova
About this launch
Learnova by
Learnova
was hunted by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Learnova's first launch.
46
9
#15
#214