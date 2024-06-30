Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Learnbase
Learnbase
AI powered learning environment
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Learnbase is an AI powered learning platform that allows you to tailor your educational journey exactly the way you want it.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
Learnbase
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
About this launch
Learnbase
AI powered learning environment
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Learnbase by
Learnbase
was hunted by
Mo
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Mo
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
Learnbase
is not rated yet. This is Learnbase's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report