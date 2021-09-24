Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Newsletter
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Learn Python through Fairy Tales
Learn Python through Fairy Tales
Nursery rhymes and fairy tales translated into Python code
🏷 Payment Required
Education
+ 3
Nursery rhymes and fairy tales have been translated into over a hundred languages, but never a computer programming language…until now. This book is in the form of a traditional fairy tale storybook, but it tells the stories with Python code.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago