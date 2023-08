Support is great. Feedback is even better.

" Hello PH! I have lived in Lisbon for a while now and I was struggling to get to conversational level in Portuguese. So I built an AI Language Teacher on Telegram! Changed a few lines of code and now it works in these languages: 🇩🇪 🇵🇱 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 🇫🇷 🇧🇷 🇮🇳 🇳🇱 🇨🇳. Lmk what you think. 😊 Franz "