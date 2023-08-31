Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Learn Arabic Letters
Learn Arabic Letters
Learning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Through a captivating and interactive experience, this game introduces children to the Arabic alphabet and helps them develop their cognitive, linguistic, and visual recognition skills. Learning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game
Launched in
Kids
Education
Games
by
Learn Arabic Letters
Dory AI
Ad
Github for story with AIGC
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thank you for checking the game. If you like to add some more features please comment."
The makers of Learn Arabic Letters
About this launch
Learn Arabic Letters
Learning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Learn Arabic Letters by
Learn Arabic Letters
was hunted by
Ali Subhani
in
Kids
,
Education
,
Games
. Made by
Ali Subhani
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Learn Arabic Letters
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Learn Arabic Letters's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report