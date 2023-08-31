Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Learn Arabic Letters
Learn Arabic Letters

Learn Arabic Letters

Learning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game

Payment Required
Embed
Through a captivating and interactive experience, this game introduces children to the Arabic alphabet and helps them develop their cognitive, linguistic, and visual recognition skills. Learning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game
Launched in
Kids
Education
Games
 by
Learn Arabic Letters
Dory AI
Dory AI
Ad
Github for story with AIGC

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thank you for checking the game. If you like to add some more features please comment."

Learn Arabic Letters
The makers of Learn Arabic Letters
About this launch
Learn Arabic Letters
Learn Arabic LettersLearning Arabic Letters is an immersive and educational game
1review
9
followers
Learn Arabic Letters by
Learn Arabic Letters
was hunted by
Ali Subhani
in Kids, Education, Games. Made by
Ali Subhani
. Featured on September 1st, 2023.
Learn Arabic Letters
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Learn Arabic Letters's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-