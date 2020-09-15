Leapsome Development Framework

discussion
Andy Parker
MakerHead of Marketing at Leapsome
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Giving employees an understanding of where their skill set currently stands and what they need to improve on to accelerate their careers is critical for engaging and retaining talent. The Leapsome platform introduced a significant addition to help you do just that: the Development Framework & Skills Matrix. With the Development Framework, you can define clear expectations for each skill at different seniority levels within the organization and present this on a Skills Matrix. This is tightly integrated with core parts of the platform. 💫 Performance reviews become more powerful. The reviewer is asked to evaluate according to the expected skill level associated with the reviewee. 📊 Enhanced company-wide people analytics. With the development framework underpinning all performance reviews, results can be aggregated, filtered, and grouped by various dimensions (such as team, office location, or specific cycles). 🔁 Give and receive higher quality “instant feedback.” Feedback can be tied to core skills, making it easier to understand current performance levels. 🎯 Keep track of professional growth with development goals. Goals are also visible within 1-on-1 meeting agendas so that they can be discussed with managers. The Development Framework’s setup is very flexible. While the common use case is to apply it for “skills,” some of our customers also use the framework to measure employees against company values. This is an exciting way of reinforcing behaviors that lead to a strong, high-performance culture. To learn more about the Development Framework, check out this blog post: https://bit.ly/3mntFCz. Excited to hear your feedback on this. Thanks for taking the time to check it out.
