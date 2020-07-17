Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Lean Canvas

Lean Canvas

Business ideas done right

get it
Lean Canvas captures your business plan on 1 page. It helps to quickly deconstruct your startup idea and focus on essentials: your target audience, their problems & how your product solves them.
How to Fill In Lean Canvas Template - The ULTIMATE GuidelinesYour startup idea could get into Fortune 500 or out-hype Lyft. Do it right. Great ideas need to be planned out, polished, perfected. That's what we learned (real quickly) at Fulcrum. Raw ideas result in raw products. That's the equation. Therefore we adopted new cool practice at Fulcrum.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment