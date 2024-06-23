Launches
LeadsOnTrees
LeadsOnTrees
Live stream of VC funded companies
LIVE stream of VC funded companies. LeadsOnTrees collects data from a dozen sources and extracts information about funding received. This can be used as a source of leads or for research!
Launched in
Venture Capital
by
LeadsOnTrees
About this launch
LeadsOnTrees
LIVE stream of VC funded companies
LeadsOnTrees by
LeadsOnTrees
was hunted by
Tadas Gedgaudas
in
Venture Capital
. Made by
Tadas Gedgaudas
. Featured on June 24th, 2024.
LeadsOnTrees
is not rated yet. This is LeadsOnTrees's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
