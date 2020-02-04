Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
John Porrini
Maker
Hey fellow Product Hunters! 👋 First, thanks so much for visiting this post. My name is John Porrini and I'm the founder of Leadforms. I originally built Leadforms to scratch my own itch so to speak... It all started for me a couple of years ago when I was generating leads for a local plumbing company. At the time, I was looking for a way to increase conversions from my SEO and PPC traffic, so I could drive more (and better) leads for my clients. While doing some super covert competitive intel, I noticed that the big players like HomeAdvisor were driving traffic straight into a multi-step form. This really got me thinking… I asked myself: “What if I added a multi-step form that could appear across any page and shoot the contact details right to my client’s email and phone?” Seems like a no brainer way to increase conversion rates, right? Great in theory… but actually implementing this… not so easy. Long story short, I decided to build the tool. About 15 months ago, I hired a talented developer and we got to work. Within a couple of months, the first version of Leadforms was live on my site and it was driving in qualified leads across all pages. It worked so well that I decided to make it available publicly. As of today, Leadforms has been installed on over 1,300+ websites and generates thousands of leads per week for businesses of all types. And now I spend my days building Leadforms for customers — which is relaxing in a weird sort of way... So, what is Leadforms? At its core, Leadforms is a multi-step form plugin that can be added to any website, without a developer. But it’s actually WAY more than that. I like to think of Leadforms as a complete lead capture system that’s built to engage, qualify, and convert visitors into leads. Okay let’s dive a bit deeper here: THE PROBLEM ❓ Turning website visitors into leads is hard. And driving qualified leads is even harder. Many people agree that multi-step forms are great for increasing leads, but building high converting multi-step forms is actually challenging and costly (trust me on that one). THE SOLUTION ✅ I built Leadforms — lead capture software that has everything you need to turn website visitors into leads. After testing against hundreds of thousands of sessions, Leadforms crushes traditional single-step forms. The best part? Whether you’re looking to add a Leadform to one site, or deploy Leadforms across 1000’s of sites, I’ve made this process ridiculously easy. “DONE FOR YOU” SERVICE 👌 I don’t know about you, but I hate learning how to use new software just to use the software. So, rather than forcing you to spend your precious time figuring out how to change the color of a button, I always offer free setup for every user. Is this scaleable? Nope. In fact, at times I’ve been so loaded up with requests that I’ve found myself building Leadforms for customers in strange places — but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I have a philosophy that a great SaaS product isn’t just about the bits and pieces of code behind it. It’s also the service that matters. THE ROADMAP 🎯 I’m constantly working to make Leadforms the best multi-step lead capture software on the planet. We just released a Google Sheets integration. In February, we’ll be releasing A/B Testing v1.0. I’m very hands-on with all of my users, which gives every user the opportunity to shape the product. I NEED YOU 🙏 I can't wait to hear what you have to say about Leadforms. You can learn more about Leadforms on my site, which is linked in this post. If you’re even remotely interested, then please sign-up to take Leadforms for a test drive. I'll be by your side, every step of the way. Let me know if you have any feedback or questions in the comments - I'll be joining the conversation!
UpvoteShare