Lead by Writing
A handbook on being a great manager by Slite and friends
Laure Albouy
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Those of us building companies know that management can break or make a team. At Slite, we look up to the leaders in the industry for advice and templates. We collected all of them in this Management Handbook, covering: 👨👩👧👦 Recruiting 🤝 Employee onboarding 🤲 Giving and receiving feedback We hope they inspire you to improve your processes, starting with writing them down. Big thanks to everyone who shared their useful tips and resources: Front, Intercom, Protocol Labs, Homerun, Buffer, Doist, 360 Learning & more. This handbook isn't set in stone, it'll evolve with your feedback and templates—send them over! Enjoy the read :) Laure & @rob_mcmackin One last thing! Which handbooks should we publish next?
The Remote Hanbook
The Support Teams' Hanbook
Content Marketing Handbook
Other (tell us in the comments!)
