Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Lead by Writing

Lead by Writing

A handbook on being a great manager by Slite and friends

#1 Product of the DayToday
A handbook of templates for everything managers can’t afford to do badly, by the best leaders in the industry. Covering recruiting, onboarding, giving feedback and more coming soon.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Laure Albouy
Laure Albouy
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Those of us building companies know that management can break or make a team. At Slite, we look up to the leaders in the industry for advice and templates. We collected all of them in this Management Handbook, covering: 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Recruiting 🤝 Employee onboarding 🤲 Giving and receiving feedback We hope they inspire you to improve your processes, starting with writing them down. Big thanks to everyone who shared their useful tips and resources: Front, Intercom, Protocol Labs, Homerun, Buffer, Doist, 360 Learning & more. This handbook isn't set in stone, it'll evolve with your feedback and templates—send them over! Enjoy the read :) Laure & @rob_mcmackin One last thing! Which handbooks should we publish next?
The Remote Hanbook
The Support Teams' Hanbook
Content Marketing Handbook
Other (tell us in the comments!)
UpvoteShare