Home
Product
LazyApply
Ranked #20 for today
LazyApply
AI to generate personalised cover letter
An AI to Generate personalized cover letters based on parameters like Location, Skills, Name, and Company Name.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
LazyApply
About this launch
LazyApply
AI to generate personalised cover letter
LazyApply by
LazyApply
was hunted by
vivek dwivedi
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
vivek dwivedi
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
LazyApply
is not rated yet. This is LazyApply 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#210
Report