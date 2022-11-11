Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → LazyApply
LazyApply
Ranked #20 for today

LazyApply

AI to generate personalised cover letter

Free
An AI to Generate personalized cover letters based on parameters like Location, Skills, Name, and Company Name.
Launched in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence by
LazyApply
Views by Airplane
Ad
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
LazyApply
LazyApply AI to generate personalised cover letter
0
reviews
2
followers
LazyApply by
LazyApply
was hunted by
vivek dwivedi
in Productivity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
vivek dwivedi
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
LazyApply
is not rated yet. This is LazyApply 's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#210