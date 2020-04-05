Layoff Network by Drafted

Discussion
Andy Cook
Layoff Network is such a good resource for people who have been unfortunately affected by the current crisis. Vinayak and the Drafted team have been working on helping people who are laid off find jobs for a long time now via Layoff List. They even were mentioned in the New York Times last week about it: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/... This next iteration is needed now more than ever. Great work helping others in need, Team Drafted!
@andygcook thanks so much Andy! We're sprinting to keep up with the changing times like everyone else - and we've been excited to see the response especially from hiring companies that are rallying to help out - including a lot of big-cos that I probably can't say here because I don't have approval from their mktg teams yet :)
Our team at Drafted launched the Layoff List project right here on Product Hunt back in 2019. When the COVID related layoffs started, we got a huge influx of requests from both companies looking to help their departing employees and also recruiters who wanted to connect with the same talent. It was almost immediately clear that a mailing list and spreadsheets were not going to be enough for the scale of what is happening. Everyone has to be working on this together, we need to elevate the people who's companies are having a tough time. Our team of makers has spent the last week pulling all nighters to get Layoff Network out the door as fast as possible. It might be a bit rough around the edges, but we'd love any suggestions for how to make this more useful in the days to come.
This is an awesome initiative, Drafted team! I've been following the Layoff List since launch and used the Layoff Network to nominate a few friends who've been impacted. I've already been asked for an introduction to one of my nominees from last week. Can see this making a huge impact in getting people back to work. Glad you took the speed over polish route!
@kunalslab that's awesome to hear. Please let us know polish items as well as feature suggestions :D
It's a super fast way to get back to work during the crazy disruption our workforce is going through right now. Very simple and easy to get on the job market again.
