discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mike Smith
Consultant by Day and VC by Night
This is neat Alec! I like how it takes the launch list concept from startup land and focuses it on the creative world. What's coming down the pipeline in the next few months?
Share
Alec Ellin
MakerCo-founder, Laylo
@mrmikesmith thanks Mike! We've been thinking of it exactly along those lines. Some of the biggest requests have been around more marketing tools, deeper customization of the RSVP pages and additional reminder sources (IG, Twitter, WhatsApp). We also have a few surprise features around monetization that we're really excited to roll out.
Share
Alec Ellin
MakerCo-founder, Laylo
Hey PH fam! 👋 I’m Alec, co-founder at Laylo. Over the last year, we built a dashboard for content creators to understand their audience. We realized that many of our users were announcing upcoming content, merch, and events on their social channels but didn’t have anywhere to send their fans because those things weren’t available yet. Posts like “Merch dropping next week” or "Live on Twitch tonight" expect that fans will remember, in the meantime creators miss out on any actionable data! They needed a place to send their fans and easily remind them when their things dropped. So Laylo Drops was born! 🎉 Some benefits of Laylo: ⚙️ Fast and simple setup: Next time you have a piece of content, an event, or merch coming out, simply create a Drop and start sharing: 🎨 Designed for creators: We built-in marketing tools and analytics from the start so that creators don’t have to lift a finger 🎟 Perfect for fans: Fans don’t even need to create an account. They can get notified with - Email 💌 - SMS/Phone Numbers 📱 - Google/Apple/Outlook/Yahoo Calendar 🗓 We can’t wait to see more creators sharing their announcements using Drops. For fans, you can find hundreds of Drops already available on our Discover page ! 🔎
Share