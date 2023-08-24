Products
Home
→
Product
→
Layla
Layla
Private AI that runs completely offline on your device.
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Layla, the groundbreaking personal AI that resides directly on your phone or device. Layla goes beyond standard AI functionalities and evolves alongside you, becoming your ultimate personal assistant.
Launched in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
+1 by
Layla
About this launch
Layla
Private AI that runs completely offline on your device.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Layla by
Layla
was hunted by
George C.
in
Android
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
George C.
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Layla
is not rated yet. This is Layla's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report