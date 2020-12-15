discussion
William M. Ballance
MakerCEO @ Lavender | Creator | Design First
👋 Hey Hunters! I'm Will, one of the founders at Lavender alongside @will_allred + @casey_corvino. We're excited to introduce what we've been working on this year: a pivot we made as a result of COVID. We thought we could help remote-first workers send more effective, emotionally intelligent emails using some of the writing tech we had been building for marketers. Over the past several months that initial goal as evolved into an entire ecosystem of tools and a broader mission of building the most useful email assistant available. Now more than ever people are spending more time in their inbox. We want to help make the email experience more pleasant for both the sender and the recipient. Lavender helps you send better emails faster. Thoughtful, high EQ, emails that are considerate of the reader. It's a browser extension that works with GSuite and Outlook 365, and is equal parts writing and productivity assistant. It analyzes your writing and coaches you in real time, then leverages GPT-3 to help make it more impactful. Lavender's unique combination of tools work together to augment your email abilities. Instead of bouncing around to different tools, we want to keep you in your inbox and in your flow state with: ✅ Automatic Email Address Verification 🤝 Rapport-building social insights on your recipient and their company 🔍 Real-time email analysis and coaching 🅰 An email score for your chance of getting a positive reply 💌 Tone, sentiment, formality, and best-practices check 🚫 Highlighting problematic sentences 🙅♀️ Checks to make sure you won't land in spam 🤖 One click corrections to make your email more confident and concise 🥰 Subject Line Analysis 📱 Mobile Preview + Editor 🥳 Easy-Insert GIFs with emotion analysis ⏰ Open Awareness 📬 Analysis and suggestions on how to respond to inbound emails Our early users find using Lavender makes their emails more effective and mobile optimized. They're getting higher open rates, more replies, and ultimately booking more meetings and forming better relationships. They're calling it their "secret weapon", "useful from the first email", "the most fun" they've had writing emails, and a "fire" product that they "love". See why with your first two months free when you sign up for Lavender Unlimited. Just enter PRODUCTHUNT during your onboarding. We're excited to get your feedback! To kick things off we're hosting a virtual launch party on Twitch starting at 9am PST. Join us for a live DJ playing some music to kickoff your work day at https://lounge.trylavender.com
Super excited to be part of the growing Lavender Team 💜 Congrats on the Product Hunt launch!