Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Launchy for macOS
Launchy for macOS
App Launcher Switcher | Dock and CMD-Tab alternative
Visit
Upvote 119
Boost your macOS productivity with Launchy, the customizable app launcher and switcher featuring a sleek radial menu. Switch, launch, and manage apps effortlessly using keyboard shortcuts or mouse.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Design Tools
•
Productivity
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
Dock and CMD-Tab alternative
Follow
119
Points
11
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Launchy for macOS by
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Mac
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ivan Sapozhnik
. Featured on January 22nd, 2025.
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
is not rated yet. This is Launchy: App Launcher Switcher's first launch.