Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Launchy for macOS
Launchy for macOS

Launchy for macOS

App Launcher Switcher | Dock and CMD-Tab alternative
Boost your macOS productivity with Launchy, the customizable app launcher and switcher featuring a sleek radial menu. Switch, launch, and manage apps effortlessly using keyboard shortcuts or mouse.
Free Options
Launch tags:
MacDesign ToolsProductivity

Meet the team

Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image
Launchy for macOS gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
Dock and CMD-Tab alternative
119
Points
Point chart
11
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Launchy for macOS by
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Mac, Design Tools, Productivity. Made by
Ivan Sapozhnik
. Featured on January 22nd, 2025.
Launchy: App Launcher Switcher
is not rated yet. This is Launchy: App Launcher Switcher's first launch.