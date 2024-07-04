Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Launchdeck
Launchdeck

Launchdeck

Digital sales rooms that win sales & close deals

Free Options
Ensure deals are closed and customers are happy with digital sales rooms that enable teams to collaborate effectively. Aligning sales, marketing and customer success has never been easier thanks to Launchdeck's ever-growing platform and tools.
Launched in
Customer Success
Marketing
SaaS
 by
Launchdeck
Pexx
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
About this launch
Launchdeck
LaunchdeckDigital sales rooms that win sales & close deals
0
reviews
18
followers
Launchdeck by
Launchdeck
was hunted by
Marius Fermi
in Customer Success, Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Marius Fermi
,
Michelle Lim
and
Kevin C
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
Launchdeck
is not rated yet. This is Launchdeck's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-