Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Launchdeck
Launchdeck
Digital sales rooms that win sales & close deals
Visit
Upvote 17
1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ensure deals are closed and customers are happy with digital sales rooms that enable teams to collaborate effectively. Aligning sales, marketing and customer success has never been easier thanks to Launchdeck's ever-growing platform and tools.
Launched in
Customer Success
Marketing
SaaS
by
Launchdeck
Pexx
Ad
USDT & USDC to bank accounts in minutes
About this launch
Launchdeck
Digital sales rooms that win sales & close deals
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Launchdeck by
Launchdeck
was hunted by
Marius Fermi
in
Customer Success
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Marius Fermi
,
Michelle Lim
and
Kevin C
. Featured on July 5th, 2024.
Launchdeck
is not rated yet. This is Launchdeck's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report