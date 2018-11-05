📘This is what you will learn from this book:
🛠The PM Predicament
🔔 Mind Reading for Product Managers
🚀 Break your own Product Rules
🌱 Investing in the Process of Learning
💰 PM Mindset
🏦 PM for Enterprise Products
💡 Get ideas from top PMs
🤖 Compiled secrets from Tinder, Snapchat, Disney, FX and many more.
Carlos Villaumbrosia
Hello Hunters 👋 Do you know any aspiring Product Managers? 🤔 Anybody who is regularly working and talking with tech people tends to hear about the same concerns. One of the most frequent complaints I pick up is the lack of practical learning resources. This is because Product Management, if anything, is a heavily hands-on discipline! In my experience as PM and startup founder, I have always relied on the advice of colleagues, friends and thought leaders. Because you learn by listening to others who have tried, failed and succeeded before you 🌟 This is why we’re gathering some of the best insights from the industry, within a single book. Inside, there’s advice from PMs working for top companies like Tinder, Disney, Uber, FX, Dollar Shave Club, and more. Think of it as the Avengers, but for Product Management! 😉 Whether you’re looking to start a new career as a Product Manager, or you’re an experienced veteran of a thousand launches, this book will help you take the next step forward. We know you’ll enjoy the journey! ✈ Let me know if you have any questions on the comments! I’m happy to share more info, tips, and advice on this fantastic team of tech leaders. Carlos Villaumbrosia, BOOOM!!! 🔥
