Hey product hunt! We're really excited to share a new Lattice product with you. Pulse allows you to get continuous data about how your teams are feeling in a way that's easy for them and powerful for you. Because it's part of the broader Lattice suite, you can compare that data with things like performance data to get much deeper insights about your people. Over the past several years, nearly every department at a company has gotten powerful tools for analysis. We're working hard to bring that same level of horsepower to HR/People teams and hope that Lattice Pulse can help. We’re thrilled to launch this to our customers and the Product Hunt community, would love to hear what you think! Jack (p.s. We're hiring!! https://lattice.com/careers)
