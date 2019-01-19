Latka SaaS 300

3,000+ CEO's that run private B2B SaaS companies shared revenue on Nathan's podcast: The Top Entrepreneurs.
He then confirmed revenue details via email and plotted revenue growth over 2018 to rank the 300 fastest growing SaaS Companies over the last 12 months.
Reviews
View all 5 reviews →
+8 reviews
- Pros:
Authenticity of the data and the candor in the manner it is collected.Cons:
Not that I know of
Been following Nathan's data-centric content and there's always something to learn. Some questions the authenticity but this is as close as it can get for private company data.Arpit C has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Real data from the horses mouthCons:
I don't really know anyone delivering SaaS data in this way, I can't say I can think of a way to improve it right now
Love the magazine too!Chris Heron has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Aren't you curious about which SaaS companies are growing the fastest? I know I am. @nathanlatka has got the answer for us.
Upvote (1)Share·
Nathan LatkaMaker@nathanlatka
@hnshah thanks for the love Hiten 😃
Upvote (1)Share·
Nathan LatkaMaker@nathanlatka
Thanks for the hunt @hnshah We put this list together to bring more transparency to the private B2B SaaS space with the goal of congratulating companies that are driving growth. Not vanity growth though (users/etc), real ARR growth. We started by: 1. Inviting SaaS CEO's on my podcast 2. Asking CEO's what their Dec 2017 MRR was and then asking Dec 2018 MRR 3. After spending 1000+ hours interviewing thousands of CEO's, we then ranked them based off who grew ARR the fastest over the past 12 months for this report Braving the cold in NYC today hunkered down at a coffee shop to be in comments with you guys all day. Anything you guys think we should add in terms of sorting and filtering? Thanks! 😻
Upvote (1)Share·
Anton Viborniy@anton_viborniy
Thanks for this report! very interesting
Upvote Share·
Chris Heron@chrisheron · CEO
Great content as per usual, keep up the good work guys
Upvote Share·
Nathan LatkaMaker@nathanlatka
@chrisheron thanks Chris!
Upvote Share·