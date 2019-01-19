Log InSign up
  Latka SaaS 300

Latka SaaS 300

These SaaS companies grew revenue fastest in 2018

3,000+ CEO's that run private B2B SaaS companies shared revenue on Nathan's podcast: The Top Entrepreneurs.

He then confirmed revenue details via email and plotted revenue growth over 2018 to rank the 300 fastest growing SaaS Companies over the last 12 months.

Chris Brisson
Arpit C
Anton Zubenko
  • Arpit C
    Arpit CCommunity and Growth at Integromat
    Pros: 

    Authenticity of the data and the candor in the manner it is collected.

    Cons: 

    Not that I know of

    Been following Nathan's data-centric content and there's always something to learn. Some questions the authenticity but this is as close as it can get for private company data.

    Arpit C has used this product for one year.
  • Chris Heron
    Chris HeronCEO
    Pros: 

    Real data from the horses mouth

    Cons: 

    I don't really know anyone delivering SaaS data in this way, I can't say I can think of a way to improve it right now

    Love the magazine too!

    Chris Heron has used this product for one year.
Hiten ShahHunterPro@hnshah · Crazy Egg, Product Habits & FYI
Aren't you curious about which SaaS companies are growing the fastest? I know I am. @nathanlatka has got the answer for us.
Nathan Latka
@hnshah thanks for the love Hiten 😃
Nathan LatkaMaker@nathanlatka
Thanks for the hunt @hnshah We put this list together to bring more transparency to the private B2B SaaS space with the goal of congratulating companies that are driving growth. Not vanity growth though (users/etc), real ARR growth. We started by: 1. Inviting SaaS CEO's on my podcast 2. Asking CEO's what their Dec 2017 MRR was and then asking Dec 2018 MRR 3. After spending 1000+ hours interviewing thousands of CEO's, we then ranked them based off who grew ARR the fastest over the past 12 months for this report Braving the cold in NYC today hunkered down at a coffee shop to be in comments with you guys all day. Anything you guys think we should add in terms of sorting and filtering? Thanks! 😻
Anton Viborniy@anton_viborniy
Thanks for this report! very interesting
Chris Heron@chrisheron · CEO
Great content as per usual, keep up the good work guys
Nathan Latka: @chrisheron thanks Chris!
@chrisheron thanks Chris!
