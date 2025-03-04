Subscribe
Latitude
Latitude Agents

Build self-improving AI agents
Latitude empowers the next billion AI builders to design, evaluate, and deploy truly autonomous AI agents.
Artificial Intelligence

Latitude
The Open-Source Prompt Engineering Platform
Latitude Agents by Latitude
Latitude
was hunted by
César M.
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
César M.
and
Gerard Clos
Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Latitude
Latitude is rated 4.8/5 by 12 users. It first launched on October 5th, 2022.