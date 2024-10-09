Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Latitude
See Latitude’s 3 previous launches →
Home
Product
Latitude
Latitude
The open-source prompt engineering platform
Visit
Upvote 27
10k extra runs
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Build, evaluate, and refine your prompts with AI. Latitude is the open-source prompt engineering platform to ship LLM features with confidence.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Latitude
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Latitude
The Open-Source Prompt Engineering Platform
7
reviews
487
followers
Follow for updates
Latitude by
Latitude
was hunted by
César M.
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
César M.
and
Gerard Clos
. Featured on October 10th, 2024.
Latitude
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on October 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report