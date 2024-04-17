Launches
Latitude
Latitude
Open-source framework for embedded analytics
Latitude lets you create API endpoints on top of your database/warehouse using just SQL, and embed interactive visualizations natively in your favorite frontend framework or through an iframe.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
+1 by
Latitude
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Svelte
328 upvotes
We use Svelte under the hood to power the entire framework.
About this launch
Latitude by
Latitude
was hunted by
César M.
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
César M.
,
Ferran Rodríguez
and
Gerard Clos
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
