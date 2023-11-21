Products
Latitude

The missing workspace for data analysts

Latitude is a data workspace that helps analysts streamline their workflow and build interactive data apps quickly.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
Data
Data Visualization
 by
Latitude
About this launch
6reviews
322
followers
Latitude by
Latitude
was hunted by
César M.
in Data & Analytics, Data, Data Visualization. Made by
César M.
and
Gerard Clos
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
Latitude
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on October 5th, 2022.
