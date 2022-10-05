Products
Latitude
Ranked #5 for today
Latitude
The next-gen BI tool for modern teams
Stats
Latitude is a next-gen BI tool built for real-time collaboration, performance & ease-of-use. Reduce back and forth, speed up feedback loops, and increase data literacy.
Launched in
Data & Analytics
,
Data
,
Data Visualization
by
Latitude
About this launch
Latitude
The next-gen BI tool for modern teams
Latitude by
Latitude
was hunted by
César M.
in
Data & Analytics
,
Data
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
César M.
and
Gerard Clos
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
Latitude
is not rated yet. This is Latitude's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
10
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#55
