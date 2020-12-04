Deals
Laser Cat
Laser Cat
Shoot laser at things you want to remove from the internet.
Chrome Extensions
Funny
Cats
+ 2
Shoot laser at things you want to remove from the internet.
This extension adds a laser cat to your internet. Use the laser to zap things you want to remove! If you like cats and lasers you are going to LOVE this extension.
Bugs/Issues: hello@lasercat.app
1 Review
5.0/5
ELLIOTT
This is ace, love it!
Upvote (1)
Share
1h
Szymon Adamiak
Software developer, writer, educator.
Haha it's too good to be true :D
Upvote (1)
Share
33mins
Chris Herbert
Graphic Designer & Pixel Hunter
Please make a FF extension for this!
Upvote
Share
30mins
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
I love this. The meow and the pew sound effects got me. This is what the internet needs.
Upvote
Share
22mins
