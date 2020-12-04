  1. Home
Laser Cat

Shoot laser at things you want to remove from the internet.

Chrome Extensions
Funny
Cats
This extension adds a laser cat to your internet. Use the laser to zap things you want to remove! If you like cats and lasers you are going to LOVE this extension.
Bugs/Issues: hello@lasercat.app
ELLIOTT
This is ace, love it!
Haha it's too good to be true :D
Chris Herbert
Please make a FF extension for this!
Gabe Perez
I love this. The meow and the pew sound effects got me. This is what the internet needs.
