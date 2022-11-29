Products
Ranked #8 for today
Laradir
Simplifying job search for Laravel developers
Get hired or directly hire the best Laravel developers. Laradir allows developers to have their public profile (for free) and listen to job offers, enabling companies to browse directly between candidates who match the profile they are looking for.
Remote Work
Development
Laradir
Laradir
Simplifying job search for Laravel developers
Laradir
Ismael Miñano
Remote Work
Development
Ismael Miñano
David Torras
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
Laradir
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Laradir's first launch.
