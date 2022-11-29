Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Laradir
Ranked #8 for today

Laradir

Simplifying job search for Laravel developers

Free
Get hired or directly hire the best Laravel developers. Laradir allows developers to have their public profile (for free) and listen to job offers, enabling companies to browse directly between candidates who match the profile they are looking for.
Launched in Remote Work, Development by
About this launch
LaradirSimplifying job search for Laravel developers
1review
40
followers
Laradir by
was hunted by
Ismael Miñano
in Remote Work, Development. Made by
Ismael Miñano
and
David Torras
. Featured on November 30th, 2022.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Laradir's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#58