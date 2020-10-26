  1. Home
Lapis News is a News app that only shows you positive news! Although currently the news can be really depressing, there are tons of beautiful stories we never hear about happening every day, and Lapis News aims to bring them to light.
Saurav Kumar
Maker
Hey Guys, I am the founder of Lapis News! This is my first app, so I would appreciate any feedback you have about it!
