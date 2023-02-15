Products
Langotalk
Ranked #3 for today

Langotalk

Your AI Coach to master a new language

Langotalk is the most advanced AI Chatbot built especially for language learners. Built with gamification in mind, you can chat or speak with multiple friendly bots about things you love, and get instant feedback on your grammar.
Launched in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence
Langotalk
About this launch
Langotalk
LangotalkYour AI Coach to master a new language
Langotalk by
Langotalk
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ariel Verber
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
Langotalk
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Langotalk's first launch.
