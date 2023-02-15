Products
Langotalk
Ranked #3 for today
Langotalk
Your AI Coach to master a new language
Langotalk is the most advanced AI Chatbot built especially for language learners. Built with gamification in mind, you can chat or speak with multiple friendly bots about things you love, and get instant feedback on your grammar.
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Langotalk
About this launch
Langotalk
Your AI Coach to master a new language
1
review
41
followers
Follow for updates
Langotalk by
Langotalk
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ariel Verber
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
Langotalk
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Langotalk's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
18
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#168
