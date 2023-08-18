Products
Home
→
Product
→
LangDrive
LangDrive
Power Your AI With Google Drive
Introducing LangDrive: A library to store, access, and manage your AI data directly from your users' existing google drive, ensuring unmatched privacy and control. With the power to directly call major LLMs.
Launched in
Open Source
Privacy
Developer Tools
+3 by
LangDrive
About this launch
LangDrive by
LangDrive
was hunted by
Jeremy Toeman
in
Open Source
,
Privacy
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kate White
,
Michael Vandi
,
Jeremy Toeman
and
Charles Karpati
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is LangDrive's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
