Landly

Landing page builder for startups

#4 Product of the DayToday
Landly, a no-code landing page generator for startups. Forms, Stripe payments, Blocks and many more.
Ozgur GUL
Ozgur GUL
Maker
Hi, Product Hunt community! :) Ozgur, founder of Landly here. Over the past months, I've been working on Landly, a no-code landing page generator for startups. Using Landly, you can: ✅ Use blocks to build your page ✅ Sell products with Stripe Checkout without coding ✅ Create forms and integrate to your workflow with E-mail, Slack or Zapier hooks ✅ Choose images from the built-in image picker ✅ Share styles between multiple websites ✅ Integrate Google Analytics, Intercom, Drift ✅ Host your website on Landly with HTTPs or export your website ✅ And many more All in one platform. If you have any questions, reach me through ozgur@landy.page !
