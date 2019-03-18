Discover your perfect landing page image on LandingStock, a collection of free images for landing pages.
Craig Barber
Hello Product Hunt Community! Craig Barber here, London-based Product Designer and creator of LandingStock. I spend a lot of time creating landing pages for new projects and business ideas. Finding a quality, free image for your landing page can be tough. You can pay for a subscription on Shutterstock. But it’s expensive. Especially if you’re just testing a new idea. To solve this problem I’ve launched https://LandingStock.com LandingStock is the result of hours spent browsing free image sites like Freepik, Moose and Unsplash in search of the best, free landing page images. What makes a perfect landing page image? Being a designer, I’m really picky when it comes to landing page images. Images featured on https://LandingStock.com must meet a certain criteria: ✅ Must be a high quality photo ✅ Can’t be cheesy ✅ Must be clean and minimalistic ✅ Must have some space for copy ✅ Must crop well ✅ Must be useful and practical I’m starting the collection with 35 images in two categories. People and technology. If people find the site useful, I’ll keep searching and adding more images to the collection as and when I find them. Questions, comments and all feedback welcome! Craig
