Home
Product
Landing AI
Landing AI
Make beautiful websites in seconds with AI
Explain your product, branding, and get a unique landing page with generative AI: 🎨 29 themes 🇪🇸 31 languages 🤑 Copy that sells ✨ Unique logo & illustrations
Launched in
Website Builder
Artificial Intelligence
Graphics & Design
Landing AI
About this launch
Landing AI
Make beautiful websites in seconds with AI
Landing AI by
Landing AI
was hunted by
Marc Lou
in
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Graphics & Design
. Made by
Marc Lou
and
Martin Donadieu
. Featured on May 1st, 2023.
Landing AI
is not rated yet. This is Landing AI's first launch.
