Landen 2.0

Generate beautiful websites. Edit them with the easiest editor you've ever seen. Then publish your sites with a few clicks. The whole workflow from start to publishing requires no code or design experience. Try it for free without creating an account!
Felix GurtlerMaker@felix_gurtler · Web Software Builder, Indie Hacker 🤖
Hey, everyone 👋🏻 It's been almost a year since I've launched the initial version of Landen. Back then it was a prototype built within 100 days. For a few months now I've taken the leap and started working on it full-time. A lot has changed since that first launch, so here are the most important new things: - Blogging platform: Sites can now have simple blogs on the same domain, with support for multiple authors, backdating, scheduling, and soon tags/categories. - Built-in analytics: Privacy is one of my core values, which is why is why sites now have built-in server-side analytics without intrusive tracking. Sure, it's not as powerful as Google Analytics, but most of it is there, and more improvements are coming. - Email capture: For many use-cases MailChimp & Co. can be overkill. If you're just looking to validate an idea, it's sometimes enough to just collect email addresses to gauge interest. That can now be done all within Landen. There are a ton more small and big changes which have taken Landen from a prototype to a viable player in the field. Have a look at https://app.landen.co/changelog for more details on whats new. Thanks to everyone who has supported Landen from the start, and I'm looking forward to your feedback!
