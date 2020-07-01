Landbot 3.0

Discussion
Hi PH community! 👋 This is Jiaqi, CEO of Landbot. We’ve been creating Conversational Experiences for five thrilling years now. 3 years ago, we launched Landbot for the first time, the conversational landing page builder for lead generation. You and us, we've been creating the future together, and today we're here again to introduce our new product 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐯𝟑. We believe firmly that conversations are the most essential way humans interact, engage, and how relationships are built. But existing chatbot solutions have failed to meet the expectation. Instead of relying on complex NLP and AI technologies, we believe that businesses need to have an easy and flexible way to design frictionless customer experiences. That’s why we are proposing the concept of Conversational Apps as the natural evolution of chatbot: a real-time two-way interactive experience between business and customers. It combines the benefits of conversational interface with rich UI elements to automate advanced communication processes. ⚡️ All that being said, here are some of the exciting things we’re introducing today: 🏆 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝟑.𝟎 + 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 — Brand new chatbot UI/UX, now with the ability to combine multiple input formats in a single message to boost conversions with “form-like” experience. 🧠 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 — Add Natural Language Processing capability to your chatbots without writing a line of code. 💬 𝗪𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐀𝐩𝐩 + 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 — Talk to 3 billion users on messaging apps they use every day. ⚡️ 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐬 — Perform complex data operations instantly, such as working with arrays and regex. Your bot is now a math genius! 💁♀️ 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝟑.𝟎 — Revamped live chat dashboard, along with a powerful Zendesk Support integration to efficiently scale up your human-to-human communications. To show you the real potential of conversational apps we have built a game with Landbot v3 in collaboration with @tomcosman from Makerpad 🙌 The game is called "Apocalypse No-code", it’s a virtual escape room, where top no-code tools like Airtable, Webflow, Bubble, Makerpad, and even Landbot fell hostage to a mysterious AI determined to destroy them all in a few hours. You have been chosen to investigate and prevent the apocalypse before the makers are once again forced to deal with PHP and Flash... Forever! To celebrate the Landbot 3.0 launch, we have hidden a special prize within the escape room for those who make it to the end and complete the first chapter of it. It won’t be easy, of course, but if you solve all the puzzles you’ll be rewarded. As a bonus, you will see Tom first acting debut as NPC of the game 🤩 Are you ready? Show us what you got! Click here to start 👉 https://landbot.io/landbot3/inde...
The biggest product improvement so far! Great job guys! The new UI is 💣💣💣💣
Looks awesome! We're a happy customer since 2 years now.
Landbot was already on my list of favourite #nocode tools. Now it is even better, so I guess it will turn into the standard platform to develop and build conversational "things", from chatbots to conversational apps. It is definitely easy to build any flow that you can think of and take advantage of the powerful integrations that they offer (Or anything with Zapier) to build really complex flow s easily. In my project, Nocodehackers (https://nocodehackers.es) I use it all the time to get feedback from my users. Landbot is a dream came true for visual designers that don't know how to code or to coders that don't want to spend a lot of time defining everything. Kudos!
I love Landbot, it has been an inspiration to build my own AI: 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐗𝐈𝐒™ 🤖 It's going to be a KILLER for the NO-CODE world 😉 ∷∷∷∷∷∷∷∷∷∷∷∷ Keep playing here 👉👉👉 https://landbot.io/landbot3/resume