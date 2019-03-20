Landaio, let's you acquire a little piece of farmland anywhere.
- the land is operated by a local farmer that pays you a rent.
- you make money with the rent and the land value appreciation.
With your investment you empower local farmers who cannot afford buying land.
Only available in Europe at the moment.
Francois DubuissonMaker@francois_dubuisson · Building landaio
Hi Hunters! Young farmers across the world struggle to buy farmland because it is becoming too expensive. At the same time there are a lot of people around the world seeking to place their money in things that are meaningful. With landaio, we try to solve this and create a win-win situation. Would be great to know what you think and get your feedback.
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Incredible initiative!
Francois DubuissonMaker@francois_dubuisson · Building landaio
@lachlankirkwood Thank you Lachlan!!
