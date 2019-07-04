Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Chris Evans
Hey there Product Hunters! As an occasional freelancer, I've often found a disconnect between what you charge and what potential clients think they should pay. This is often exaggerated by freelancer platforms which drive prices down and take a large cut of the your revenue. I therefore present to you Lancerlist. Lancerlist is a simple directory of freelancers in your city. Here you can see their day rate, portfolio and email so you can reach out in the way that suites you best. As a freelancer you can boost your profile once a month. This pushes your profile to the top of pile therefore rewarding active members. All emails and website links on display are generated as images to prevent scraping and subsequent spam. If you're a freelancer I'd love you to join us to let potential clients from your city find you easily. If you're looking to work with a freelancer in your city, check back in a bit and I'm sure you find the right person soon! If you can't find your desired city or category, tweet us at @lancerlistco and we'll add it as soon as possible.
UpvoteShare
Cute concept, submitted myself.
UpvoteShare
Nice!
UpvoteShare