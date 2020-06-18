Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ashok Verma
Maker
Hi everyone. This is my first PH launch and I'm very excited to be here. I'm Ashok, a freelancer by day and a founder by night. Around the time lockdown started, I was looking for resources to cope up with the current times and to step up my freelance game. I explored and found many helpful resources but I realized that many freelancers are facing similar problems. So I started compiling Lancer Letter to help freelancers with - a) information on current happenings b) resources and tools c) social media chatter The goal of this newsletter is to reduce your FOMO around the freelance industry and help you improve in all areas that relate to this career. Happy to hear your feedback/advice on how I can make this better.
Upvote (3)Share
Sounds interesting.
Upvote (2)Share
Excellent ! Good luck !
Maker
@vikasdidwania Thank you.
UpvoteShare
Looking forward to useful info around freelance industry
Perfect
Maker
@samir_soliman Thank you :-)